William L. Bennett

Sioux City

William L. Bennett, 80, of Sioux City, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at a local hospital.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery, Rock Branch, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

William was born on Sept. 1, 1939, in Sioux City, the son of Louis and Violet (Prodehl) Bennett. He grew up in the Hinton, Iowa, area and graduated from Liberty High School in 1957. William joined the Army National Guard and served for six years. Over the years, he worked as a farm hand and later worked for Hy-Vee until retiring just a few years ago.

Survivors include seven siblings, Armin Bennett of Hinton, Marlin Bennett of Sioux City, Viola Blackmore of Merrill, Iowa, Alberta Pratt of South Sioux City, Evelyn (Terry) Morehead of Akron, Iowa, Marlene (Jim) Ernst of Le Mars, Iowa, and Carolyn Bennett of Le Mars; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

William was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, LoWayne Bennett.

