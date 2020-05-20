× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William L. Tobin

Castle Rock, Colo., formerly Sioux City

William L. Tobin, 83, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Pine Trails Retirement Community in Castle Rock.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Erpelding as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

William was born on May 7, 1937, in Sioux City, the third child of 13. He was the son of Lawrence and Lillian (Remington) Tobin. He attended Catholic schools.

He worked for McGuirk & Taylor Seed & Feed, Ruan Transportation and Wonder Bread as a transport driver. He was a member of the Teamsters.

He married Joyce Baker on March 2, 1957, at St. Boniface Church in Sioux City.

Bill loved to travel. Bill and Joyce spent 10 years as full-time RVers. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards and teasing his grandkids. He was known for his quick funny comebacks.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Tobin; four daughters, Kathy Foreman (Mark) of Geddes, S.D., Peggy Hegwer (Todd) of Castle Rock, Nancy Williams (Brian) Mapleton, Ill., and Mary Jo Fry (Steve) of Castle Rock; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

