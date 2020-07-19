William Leonard Smith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William 'Bill' Leonard Smith

Ocala, Fla., formerly Sioux City

William “Bill” Leonard Smith, 91, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020.

Bill was born Aug. 2, 1928, in St. Vincent Hospital at Sioux City, to James and Florence (Goodier) Smith. He grew up on a small acreage in the hills of Greenville in Sioux City. Bill attended McKinley Grade School, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and Central High.

He had two paper routes and sold the Liberty Magazine in the Stockyards Exchange Building before he was even a teenager. During his teenage years, he drove cattle in the pens at the Stockyards.

In 1950, he married Audrey Sullivan and they lived in Riverside for 24 years, during which time they built two homes and raised five children. In 1974, he formed Smith Sanitation, a family cleaning business, working in Tama, Iowa, and Norfolk, Neb. After retiring in 1993, they moved to South Florida.

Bill loved bowling, golf and cribbage. He always had a joke to tell.