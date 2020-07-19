William Leonard Smith

William 'Bill' Leonard Smith
Ocala, Fla., formerly Sioux City
William “Bill” Leonard Smith, 91, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020.
Bill was born Aug. 2, 1928, in St. Vincent Hospital at Sioux City, to James and Florence (Goodier) Smith. He grew up on a small acreage in the hills of Greenville in Sioux City. Bill attended McKinley Grade School, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and Central High.
He had two paper routes and sold the Liberty Magazine in the Stockyards Exchange Building before he was even a teenager. During his teenage years, he drove cattle in the pens at the Stockyards.
In 1950, he married Audrey Sullivan and they lived in Riverside for 24 years, during which time they built two homes and raised five children. In 1974, he formed Smith Sanitation, a family cleaning business, working in Tama, Iowa, and Norfolk, Neb. After retiring in 1993, they moved to South Florida.
Bill loved bowling, golf and cribbage. He always had a joke to tell.
Bill leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Audrey, and five children, Carl Smith of Huntsville, Ala., Cynthia Korth of Vero Beach, Fla., Curtis (Belinda) Smith of Ocala, Fla., Charmaine (Raymond) Beaver of Sioux City, and Chris Smith of Mebane, N.C. He also leaves behind nine grand-children; five great-grandchildren; four nephews; a niece; and a sister-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Smith; his niece, Lisa Smith; and his brother-in-law, Brian Sullivan.
