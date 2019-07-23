Sioux City
William "Bill" M. Donnell Jr., 93, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, following a brief illness.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W. Fifth St. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Bill was born on July 30, 1925, in Sioux City, the son of William Sr. and Alma (Neuman) Donnell. Bill served in the U.S. during World War II as a gunner on the LST1017 battleship. After the Navy, Bill attended college at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, where he received his diesel mechanic degree. After college, Bill went to work for International Harvester (Navistar) for 32 years until his retirement. Bill was also the steward for the union for International Harvester during his tenure there.
Bill had a passion for fishing and family vacations with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed life and was known for his sense of humor and wit. He was a member of Whitfield United Methodist Church.
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Barbara (Maddison) Donnell; three sons, Gene Donnell and his wife, Cathy of Denver, Colo., Jerry Donnell of Norway, Iowa, and Mark Donnell and his wife, Deb of Smithville, Mo.; three daughters, Judy (Donnell) Moyer of Thornton, Colo., Carol (Donnell) Patterson of Olathe, Kan., and Jenny (Donnell) Blank and husband, Jeff of Grimes, Iowa; 14 grandchildren, Shannon Donnell, Alicia Donnell, Jennifer and Jonathon Moyer, Allison, Amanda (Goodenow), Brandon, Danielle, Ashley and Caleb Donnell, Pierce and Paige Patterson, Lexi and Kylee Blank; and two great-grandchildren, Raiden Donnell and Remi Patterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters, Sylvia, Fern, Verna, and twin sister Betty.