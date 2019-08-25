Sioux City
William "Bill" Martin Nielsen, 56, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at a local hospital surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Stone State Park Lodge. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Bill was born on Aug. 24, 1962, in Vermillion, S.D., to Jack and Vivian (Anderson) Nielsen. He grew up in South Sioux City.
Bill married Kim Babb on Sept. 13, 1985. To this union two children were born. Bill worked for PLM Railroad in Sioux City, but he mostly enjoyed staying home with his children and helping to raise them.
He was a fun-loving man who enjoyed spending time with his family, grilling, baking, taking care of his yard, a little gambling and tinkering on his truck. He loved the title of grandpa and would do everything for his grandsons, even sneaking treats. He cared a lot for others and always responded when someone needed a helping hand.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kim; his children, Jeremy, and Jennifer (Randy); his grandsons, William, Grayson, Leighton, and Lex; two brothers; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Al Nielsen, Rick Krisl and Randy Krisl; and his sisters, Kim Fritz and Linda Anderson.
