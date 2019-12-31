Omaha, formerly Sioux City
William M. Weideman, 80, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Omaha Nursing and Rehab.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
William Martin Weideman, the son of John and Marie (Meyer) Weideman, was born on Jan. 27, 1939, in Sioux City. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan High School in 1957. He then went on to study at Morningside College.
In February 1962, William enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam. William lived in Sioux City, Chicago, and Bellevue, Neb., throughout the years.
He loved animals of all kinds, volunteering his time at the humane society and pet grooming for more than 30 years.
William is survived by a sister, Shirley Weideman; nephews, John Schneider, Carl Schneider, and Jim Weideman; and nieces, Angie Houlahan, Nicole Weideman, and Cece Novotny.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Weideman; and sister, Mary Schneider.
Service information
10:00AM
2802 Casselman St
Sioux City, IA 51103