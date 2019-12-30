William M. Weideman
Omaha, formerly Sioux City

80, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Graveside service: Jan. 3 at 10 a.m., Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel, Sioux City.

Service information

Jan 3
Graveside Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM
Calvary Cemetery
2802 Casselman St
Sioux City, IA 51103
