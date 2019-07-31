Sioux City
William Paul Jacobsen, 92, of Sioux City, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at a local care facility.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Tom Lo Van officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, with prayer service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Bill was born in Sioux City, on Dec. 7, 1926, the son of Harry and Louise (Clemens) Jacobsen. He graduated from East High School in 1945. He joined the I.S. Army Air Force in 1945. He attended Morningside College for one year in pre-engineering.
He married his wife, Berline, on Jan. 20, 1957. He went to work for Chris Hansen Construction in 1947 as a bricklayer’s apprentice. He joined the office staff in 1966 as an estimator-project manager. He later became secretary/treasurer of Chris Hansen Construction Co. and McHan Construction Inc. He was a past president and board member of the Sioux City Construction League. He also was a past president of Sioux City Master Builders.
Bill was a past commander of Morningside Post American Legion. He is a 50-plus-year member of Morningside Masonic Lodge. He was a member of Sioux City Consistory and Abu Bekr Shrine, where he sang in the Shrine Chanters.
Bill was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church and sang in church choirs for 46 years. Hobbies included woodworking, music, boats and cars. Bill enjoyed the time spent at their lake home in Okoboji, Iowa.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Claudia Gieske-Hansen (Craig) and Julee Mertz (Mark); his grandchildren, Brad Gieske (Heather), Mark Gieske (Mandy), Chris Mertz, and Erin Kastner (Drew); his great-grandchildren, Eric, Katie, Ella, Gracie, and Taden; along with 14 nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Berline; and a brother, Jack Jacobsen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Shriners Children Hospital and Morningside Lutheran Church Music Ministry.