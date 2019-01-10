Vermillion, S.D.
William "Bill" Patrick O'Connor, 69, of Vermillion, was called by the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion. Burial will be in St. Mary (Garryowen) Cemetery, Spink Township, Union County, S.D. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion. Condolences may be sent online to HansenFuneralHome.com.
Bill was born in Vermillion, on Oct. 16, 1949, to parents Michael and Aileen (Ryan) O'Connor. Bill grew up in the Garryowen area, and graduated from Akron High School in 1967. Bill helped work his family's farm until he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1967 and honorably served his country.
After returning home, Bill married Paula Hubert, began his farm, and started their family. He worked days on the farm and welded at night to provide for his family. After years of working two jobs, Bill started O'Connor Kiln & Dryer, Inc.
Bill and Paula have four children, William O'Connor II (Kim), Shane (Stacey) O'Connor, Carolyn (Brandon) Hey, and Don (Carly) O'Connor; and 12 grandchildren.