William R. Cotton
Ralston, Neb., formerly Sioux City
William R. Cotton, 69, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
A private family memorial will be held. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur, Neb. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Bethany Funeral Home in La Vista, Neb.
William is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Becky Cotton; children, Chad Dahl, Cassie (Andy) Witt, and Whitney Cotton; grandchildren, Aylah Christiansen, Josie Witt, Brody Witt, and Gunnar Nettleton; sisters, Vickie (Jerry) Lemons, and Debbie (Steve) Kleitsch; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy A. and Alice E. Cotton; and his niece, Stephanie Dahl.
