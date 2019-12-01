William R. Rens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1963, Bill started Rens Construction. Throughout more than 40 years as a carpenter and general contractor, he built and remodeled many homes, schools, churches, businesses and hospitals. He mentored and trained many employees. He appreciated and cared for them and their families. He retired in 2002.

Bill believed in using his talents and gifts to serve others. He attended Bethel Christian Reformed Church and later, Bill and Joan became charter members of Faith CRC. He served as an elder and a deacon at various times. Bill and Joan were foster parents for Bethany Christian Services. Bill served on the school boards of Sioux Center Christian School and Unity Christian High School. He was appointed to the Sioux County Board of Adjustments and the Planning and Zoning Board. Throughout the years, he served on various other mission projects in a variety of capacities.

Building relationships were important to Bill. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially many hours boating at the lake in the summer. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, traveling, golfing, playing cards and games, and spending retirement years in Arizona.