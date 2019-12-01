Sioux Center, Iowa
William R. Rens, 82, of Sioux Center, was welcomed by the Master Builder into his eternal home on Nov. 27, 2019, saying. “Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant.”
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Center, with Pastor Bob Pollema officiating. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at the church, with burial to follow in Memory Gardens. Visitation with family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
William R. Rens, son of Richard and Helen (Wassink) Rens, was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Hull, Iowa. He and his twin brother, Richard, were born during a snowstorm at the Hull Hospital in Hull, Iowa. He was raised on various farm places in northwest Iowa. He attended many different country schools as well as Western Christian High School.
After leaving high school, William worked for his uncle, Arend Wassink, as a carpenter. In 1959, he was drafted into the Army. He served for two years, and then was recalled until 1962 because of the Berlin Crisis. He was honorably discharged.
On Oct. 26, 1961, William "Bill" married Joan Vreeman in Raymond, Minn. After living in Tacoma, Wash., for a year while Bill finished his Army service, the couple decided to build their family in Sioux Center. Bill and Joan were blessed with five children, Linda, Robert, Ronald, Gwen and Julie.
In 1963, Bill started Rens Construction. Throughout more than 40 years as a carpenter and general contractor, he built and remodeled many homes, schools, churches, businesses and hospitals. He mentored and trained many employees. He appreciated and cared for them and their families. He retired in 2002.
Bill believed in using his talents and gifts to serve others. He attended Bethel Christian Reformed Church and later, Bill and Joan became charter members of Faith CRC. He served as an elder and a deacon at various times. Bill and Joan were foster parents for Bethany Christian Services. Bill served on the school boards of Sioux Center Christian School and Unity Christian High School. He was appointed to the Sioux County Board of Adjustments and the Planning and Zoning Board. Throughout the years, he served on various other mission projects in a variety of capacities.
Building relationships were important to Bill. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially many hours boating at the lake in the summer. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, traveling, golfing, playing cards and games, and spending retirement years in Arizona.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Joan; his children, Linda and Grant Diekevers of Sanborn, Iowa, Robert and Rebecca Rens of Sioux Center, Ronald and Stephanie Rens of Sioux City, Gwen and Kris Marra of Sioux Center, and Julie and Craig Burhoop of McCook Lake, S.D.; his grandchildren, Jennifer and Andy Prins, Kayla and Mike Zevenbergen, Jason and Alison Diekevers, Amber Rens, Amanda Rens, and Amelia Rens, Ashley Schlag, Megan and Dan Reel, Hannah Rens, Kristopher Marra, Maddie Marra, Dustin Marra, and Jordyn Marra, and Abigail Burhoop and Isabella Burhoop; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Richard and Janet Rens, Joan’s family including Evelyn Vreeman, Jan Vreeman, Frances Ter Wisscha, Clayton and Elaine Vreeman, Dorothy and Marty Shockley, Marvin and Ruby Vreeman, Jim and Gen Zuidema, Marlys and Dale Van De Riet, and John and Linda Vreeman; and many nieces and nephews.
Those greeting him at Heaven’s gate include his parents; his grandson, Brady Burhoop; his sister, Hattie Vander Plaats; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerrit Vander Plaats, Delores Rens, Gerald Vreeman, Dennis Vreeman, Gerald Ter Wisscha, Harvey Slagter, Betty Vreeman, Inez Vreeman and Gladys Zuidema.
Memorials may be directed to the Sioux Center Christian School.