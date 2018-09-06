Sioux City
William Russell Robinson, 64, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2018, at home.
Private family services will be held.
William "Homer" was born on Sept. 20, 1953. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Load King in 2015.
Homer enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing guitar, and listening to music. His favorite time of the day was 4:20 p.m. with a cold beer. He loved spending time with his family and working on cars.
His survivors include his daughter, Kristine (Kenny) Carmen; two sons, Chad (Melissa) Robinson and Aaron Robinson; six grandchildren, Ariel, Sterlyng, Destynee, Devin, Mark, and Alayna; and two great-grandchildren, Harlo and Mason William.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Lila Robinson.