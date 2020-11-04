William R. Thayer

He held volunteer positions in not-for-profit aging organizations including chair of Iowa Association of Homes and Services for the Aging, president of American Association of Homes and Services for the Aging, chair of Lutheran Services of America, chair of Medical Assistance Advisory Council in Iowa, president of Hospice of Central Iowa Volunteer Council, member of Iowa Board of Examiners for Nursing Home Administrators and a delegate to the White House Conference on Aging. Bill also volunteered for community organizations including finance committee and Eucharistic minister at St. Malachy's Catholic Church and St. Teresa's Catholic Church, life member of the Knights of Columbus and Senior Health Insurance Information Program Counselor in Iowa. He enjoyed grandchildren, gardening, fishing, camping, traveling and gambling.