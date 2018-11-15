William Raskin

Sioux City
William "Bill" Raskin, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday in Independent Farane. Memorial service will follow at Congregation Beth Shalom. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bill, the son of Charles and Sophie (Levenson) Raskin, was born on Aug. 6, 1929, in Sioux City. He attended Central High School and was a lifelong Sioux City resident.
Bill honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard. Bill owned and operated G & R Auto Salvage for many years until his retirement.
He was an active member of the United Synagogue and Congregation Beth Shalom. He enjoyed working out and keeping himself physically fit.
Bill is survived by his children, Randy (Alicia) Raskin of Hastings, Minn., and Robyn (Du Wayne) Raskin Harvey of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Rachel, Lindsey, and Elise; and two great-grandchildren, Ephraim and Lyle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and four sisters.