William Robert Morley

William Robert “Bob” Morley, 68, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020.
A private burial at Calvary Cemetery is scheduled with family. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel has assisted the family with arrangements.
Bob was born on Sept. 13, 1951, in Sioux City, to Robert and June (Edwards) Morley. He received his education in the Sioux City Public Schools before continuing his education in Sheldon at Northwest Iowa Community College.
Bob was employed as kitchen staff at St. Vincent's Hospital before his retirement. He was an avid sports fan, especially for local high schools with football and baseball.
In his younger years, Bob attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Bob is survived by his special friend, Joyce Haines of Sioux City; sister, Mary Morley of Sioux City; brother, Terry (Allison) Morley of Beresford, S.D.; sister-in-law. Linda Morley; and nieces, Jill, Katy, Lisa Alexander, and Lindsey Morley.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mick; sister, Patricia Alexander; and two nephews, Kelly Morley and Christopher Alexander.
