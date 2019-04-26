William Sappingfield

Sioux City
William Lee "Bill" Sappingfield, 83, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at his home on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, following a long illness.
Services will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Bill was born the fifth of six children on a farm near Walthill, Neb., on May 1, 1935, to Bert and Iva May (Peterson) Sappingfield. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1953.
Bill married Patricia Shaputis on Aug. 5, 1967 in Sioux City. Bill worked in the packing house industry at various companies in the Siouxland area. He was a union chairman for many years, and retired from John Morrell in October 1998.
Retirement was Bill's favorite job. Bill coached Little League baseball for many years, and was Little League City Champions in 1974. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids and grandpets.
Survivors include his wife of almost 52 years, Patricia Sappingfield; their children, Scott Sappingfield and his children, Lee, Laura (Drew) and Boe, JoAnn Sappingfield and her children, Devin, Jade, and Pete, Dawn and Jody Hass and their children, Amanda (Israel), Brandon, Brittany, and Anthony, Philip Titus and his children, Josh, Stormy and Crystal, Billy Sappingfield, and Lance and Cindy Sappingfield and their children, Blake and Sara Sappingfield; brothers, Donald Sappingfield of Sioux City, and Carol (Corrine) Sappingfield of Gothenberg, Neb.; sister, Elaine Pedersen of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Diane Carter of Lincoln, Neb.; brother-in-law and best friend, Greg (Connie) Shaputis of Sioux City; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Iva May; son, James Roe who died in infancy; brothers, Bert and Eldon Sappingfield; parents-in-law, Peter and Jennie Shaputis; brothers-in-law, Bob Pedersen and Rick Carter; sisters-in-law, Wilma and Lauraine; and other family.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Hospice of Siouxland for the excellent care that they gave to Bill.