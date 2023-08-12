William Tott

Kansas City, Missouri

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, William H. Tott, also known as Bill. He passed away on Aug. 8, 2023, at the age of 82 in Kansas City, Mo.

Per Bill's wishes, there will be no services, and he will be cremated.

He was born on September 2, 1940, in Sioux City, Iowa to Bill and Julia (Rask) Tott. Bill was a successful business owner, landlord and avid hunter. He was known for his hunting skills and enjoyed spending time outdoors. Bill had a passion for working the land making several improvements around Kansas City. He took pleasure in moving dirt with his large equipment and had a love for poker and travel. Bill traveled far and wide, collecting beautiful trophies and generously sharing Deer/Turkey Meat with many. Family time was precious to him, and his memories will be cherished by all who knew him.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Shirley (Schlotman) Tott, whom he married on July 18, 1965, in Sioux City. He is also survived by his children: Kimberly (Dave) Rumley of Kansas City, Mo; Pamela Tott of Wasilla, Alaska; and Billy (Shelly) Tott of Liberty, Mo. Bill leaves behind seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Julie Anderson of Dyersburg, Tenn; Brother, Harold (Sherri) Tott of Sioux City. Bill was preceded in death by parents, William and Julia Tott; Grandson Chris Bailey; Grandson Louis Rizzuti; Sister Barbara Reed; Brother Vernon Tott.

His legacy will live on through the memories shared by his family and friends. Bill will be deeply missed and will always be remembered. May he rest in peace.