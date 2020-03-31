William V. Johnston Jr.
Formerly Sioux City
William Vernon Johnston Jr., 84, formerly of Sioux City, took the greatest seat in the house on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The St. Louis Cardinals have lost their greatest fan. Bill will long be remembered for his love for baseball, westerns, war stories and a deep love for his family.
As a result of the pandemic, services for Bill will be held at a later date in Sioux City. Bill loved a good story and will enjoy sharing in heaven the story of the time no one could gather in large groups because of this damn virus.
Born March 16, 1936, as an only child to William V. Sr. and Ella (Herring) Johnston in Sioux City, Bill had an adventurous childhood. Becoming a hard worker at a very young age, he worked for everything he ever had; nothing was given, and he took great pride in sharing this with his grandkids. When finances were tight during the Depression for his family and World War II was ravaging, Bill worked to assemble a bike. He scoured through salvage yards to find parts to assemble his own bike. After this, he enjoyed exploring every inch of Sioux City but was quick to be home on time, as he often shared, his father ruled with an iron fist. In the summer and in true Sandlot fashion, Bill found himself on baseball diamonds throughout Sioux City. It was there he perfected his love of the game. Also, during this time, Bill followed his Uncle Bob, who introduced him to fast pitch softball -- a passion that stayed with him well into adulthood and one that he shared with his sons and their friends, creating lasting memories.
Bill loved to tell stories of the hardships of his upbringing and the joy little things brought. It was no secret he was dismayed by the ease of which kids live today. His grandkids always enjoyed these stories of adventure, curiosity and neighborhood baseball games. Hard work and sandlot baseball paid off for Bill, leading him from the ball fields of Sioux City East High School to a baseball scholarship to attend the University of Mississippi (1954-1958), graduating with a degree in manufacturing engineering. Being a proud alumnus of Ole Miss, Bill enjoyed sharing stories of living in the South during segregation. In 1956, he played in the College World Series. In 2006, Bill returned to Mississippi to meet his teammates for a 50th reunion, an experience he cherished.
After graduating from Ole Miss, Bill returned to Sioux City to work for North American Manufacturing, where he would meet and marry Monica (Hupke) McGrath in 1972. Together they raised their blended family of eight children. His career led the family to live in multiple Iowa towns, Georgia, Minnesota, and finally retiring in the St. Louis area. Throughout this journey, he relied on many conversion vans {including the 40 mph put-put) to get his family of ten wherever they needed to travel. Having eight kids very close in age did not make it easy for the perfectionist to have a well-organized life. Bill strove to have everything in its place and was a man of organization in every aspect of his life. Being late to any scheduled activity was never an option for Bill, who lived by the motto, “if you weren't early, you weren't on time.” Bill combined his hard work ethic with his love for organizing by retiring as a bagger at Dierbergs Grocery Store. He took great pride in assisting customers and creating meaningful friendships.
Many people leave this world having loved their spouses but Bill was a man who lived his vows. Bill was a single father of one when he took on the commitment of parenting six more children out of sheer love and respect for his wife. Having spent a childhood alone, being on his own for the majority of his young life and only a daughter to care for, this task might have seemed overwhelming, but Bill took pride in this new role and loved all of his children equally. Grateful for this gift of love and protection are Thomas (Pam) McGrath, Linda (Pat) Estlund, Terry (Karen) McGrath, Todd McGrath, Elizabeth (James) Julian, Stacey (Ben) Rearden, Steve (Tricia) McGrath and Scott (Kari) Johnston; 23 grandkids; and 16 great-grandkids.
In lieu of memorials or flowers, share time, stories and popcorn with your family, cheer for the St. Louis Cardinals, and watch a western or war movie. Let your family know that you love and appreciate them. Bill was hard on the outside and pure love on the inside and it's his family's wish, that others live this message. Please, heed Bill's daily advice, “... and when you leave, make sure you shut off the lights and close the door.”
