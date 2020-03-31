William V. Johnston Jr.

Born March 16, 1936, as an only child to William V. Sr. and Ella (Herring) Johnston in Sioux City, Bill had an adventurous childhood. Becoming a hard worker at a very young age, he worked for everything he ever had; nothing was given, and he took great pride in sharing this with his grandkids. When finances were tight during the Depression for his family and World War II was ravaging, Bill worked to assemble a bike. He scoured through salvage yards to find parts to assemble his own bike. After this, he enjoyed exploring every inch of Sioux City but was quick to be home on time, as he often shared, his father ruled with an iron fist. In the summer and in true Sandlot fashion, Bill found himself on baseball diamonds throughout Sioux City. It was there he perfected his love of the game. Also, during this time, Bill followed his Uncle Bob, who introduced him to fast pitch softball -- a passion that stayed with him well into adulthood and one that he shared with his sons and their friends, creating lasting memories.