Willis Jerome Roeber

Emerson, Neb.

Willis Jerome Roeber, 86, of Emerson, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Pender Community Hospital in Pender, Neb.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson. The Rev. Martin Russell will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be 11:15 a.m. Monday at Rose Hill Cemetery at Emerson. Following the burial, the family invites everyone to the Emerson Volunteer Fire Department for lunch and fellowship. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Emerson.

(All services are open to the public. If you plan to attend any of the services, please wear a face mask and respect social distancing.)

Willis was born on April 22, 1934, to George and Elsie (Lessman) Roeber in Wakefield, Neb. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Willis attended country school and graduated from Emerson High School in 1951. He enlisted into the U.S. Army in January 1955 and was honorably discharged in January 1957.