Willis Jerome Roeber
Emerson, Neb.
Willis Jerome Roeber, 86, of Emerson, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Pender Community Hospital in Pender, Neb.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson. The Rev. Martin Russell will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be 11:15 a.m. Monday at Rose Hill Cemetery at Emerson. Following the burial, the family invites everyone to the Emerson Volunteer Fire Department for lunch and fellowship. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Emerson.
(All services are open to the public. If you plan to attend any of the services, please wear a face mask and respect social distancing.)
Willis was born on April 22, 1934, to George and Elsie (Lessman) Roeber in Wakefield, Neb. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Willis attended country school and graduated from Emerson High School in 1951. He enlisted into the U.S. Army in January 1955 and was honorably discharged in January 1957.
Willis married Janice Bonderson on June 8, 1958, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson. Together the couple farmed until Willis retired in 2004 at the age of 70. During this time, Willis was also employed by Dakota County as a heavy equipments operator, retiring after 19 years.
A family man first, Willis was soft spoken and loved spending time with his loved ones and attending family gatherings. He was a man of deep faith and a long-standing member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson, where he served in several positions. For decades, Willis served his church by helping as a Sunday school teacher and a council member. A perpetual handyman, Willis was constantly fixing things whether it was carpentry, metal fabrications or working on engines.
Willis is survived by his wife, Janice; sons, Mark Roeber of Wayne, Neb., and Brian (Eva) Roeber of Gretna, Neb.; daughters, Liane (Douglas) Welte of Sioux City, and Nadine (Pete) Thompson of Omaha; grandchildren, Anthony Roeber, Amanda Roeber, Ashley (Tony) Bracht, Brett (Naomi) Welte, Jay (Stefanie) Welte, Dean Welte, Joe (Cassandra) Roeber, Jennifer Roeber, Nick Thompson and Madeline (Shamare Madlock) Thompson; 13 great -grandchildren; sister, Frances Hiemstra of Aurelia, Iowa; brothers, Verlyn (Lois) Roeber of Emerson, Neb., and Eugene (Mary) Roeber of Thurston, Neb.; and brother-in law, Rodney (Jane) Bonderson of Emerson.
Willis is preceded in death by his parents, George and Elsie Roeber; parents-in-law, Virgil and Lillian Bonderson; sister-in-law, Marlys Roeber; brother-in-law, Lester Hiemstra; and infant grandson Joshua Thompson.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.