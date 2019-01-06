Mesa, Ariz., formerly South Sioux City
Wilma A. Garthright, 92, of Mesa, formerly of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at The Villa Hospice in Mesa.
Wilma was born on Feb. 19, 1926, in Tyndall, S.D. Wilma married Charles W. Garthright in November 1949. They moved to South Sioux City, where they lived until retirement in 1991.
Wilma loved the travels and new journeys she and her husband shared during their retirement years. She loved to fish and mostly enjoyed playing cards with all of her friends. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and cherished time spent with her family.
Survivors include sons, William of Lincoln, Neb., and Gregg (Theresa) of Mesa; daughter, Kathie (Jim) of Nipomo,Calif.; and grandchildren, Matthew, Melissa, Kari and Annabelle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck in 1999.
The family would like to send heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Hospice at Home of Arizona.