Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Merrill, Iowa
Wilma E. Jessen, 96, of Le Mars, formerly of Merrill, passed on to the next life Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Brentwood Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. the Rev. Chris Meier of St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Wilma Eileen Marienau was born on Sept. 14, 1922, in Merrill, to John Gerhard Edward and Caroline (Mattas) Marienau. She grew up in many rural areas of Plymouth and Sioux counties. She attended Merrill High School and graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1940. Wilma attended Western Union College to obtain her normal teaching certificate and taught country school.
Wilma married Merton "Stub" Jessen on Aug. 2, 1945 at Grant Township Lutheran Church. She and Stub lived most of their adult lives in Merrill, where Wilma was active in St. John's Lutheran Church, Community Club, and American Legion Auxiliary. She loved all her families, and enjoyed being a homemaker, mother, sister, and friend to all. A special thanks to LeeAnn Lang for her wonderful dedication to Wilma over the last years.
She is survived by her children, Barry (Barbara) Jessen of Salt Lake City, Utah, Victoria (Robert) Brown of San Felipe, Mexico, and LeeAnn Lang of Le Mars; grandchildren, Jennifer (Lang) Vaske, Troy Lang, Elisabeth (Brown) Plueger, Gregg Brown, Brayden Jessen, Brinlee (Jessen) Hale, and Kale Jessen; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marian Baker of Le Mars, Norma Vanderloo of Waterloo, Iowa, and Waneta Tevis of Seattle, Wash.; a sister-in-law, Margaret Marienau of Merrill; and a brother-in-law, Richard Stroup of Apache Junction, Ariz.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Merton; her parents, Ed and Carrie Marienau; her husband's parents, Elmer and Louise (Klenk) Jessen; brothers, Melvin (Elsie), Edward (Shirley), and Frank Marienau; her sisters, Dorothy Marienau and Carol (Marienau) Stroup; and brothers-in-law, Donald Jessen and Gaylen Tevis.