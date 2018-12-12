Sioux City
Wilma K. Raders, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Whitfield United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Wilma was born on Nov. 18, 1928, in rural Edgewood, Iowa, to Floyd and Verna (Heyer) Knickerbocker. After graduation in 1946, she was employed as a bookkeeper for Witwer Grocery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
On June 27, 1948, she was united in marriage to Donald D. Raders of Manchester, Iowa. They lived in Spencer, Iowa, until 1954 when they moved to Sioux City. After raising her four children, Wilma babysat for several years. She was then employed by the Sioux City Community Schools as a teacher's assistant. She worked at several elementary schools throughout Sioux City.
Wilma was a member of Whitfield United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. She was one of the original gang for the annual peanut brittle fundraiser at Whitfield UMC, as well as a member of Martha/Rachel Circle and Women's Society. She was a member of the Azure Chapter of the Eastern Star in Leeds and also a member of the Iowanna Chapter of American Business Women's Association.
Survivors include her three sons, Mark (Sheri) Raders of Norfolk, Neb., Dean Raders and Paul Prather of Lake Elmo, Minn., and Jim (Shari) Raders of Sioux City; son-in-law, Richard Simmons of Swansea, Ill.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and many cherished friends.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don in 2005; one sister; two brothers; and her daughter, Lorene, in 2016.
Memorials may be given in Wilma's memory to Whitfield United Methodist Church or Holy Spirit Retirement Home.