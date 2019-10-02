Sioux City
Wilma L. Brewer, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James United Methodist Church. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Wilma was born on Sept. 1, 1939, in Sioux City to Albert and Susie Caroline (Tubbs) Thorngren. She spent many years working as a cook at Dean's Cafe. Wilma later worked at Stella Sanford Childcare Center for over 20 years. At the daycare, she worked mostly as a cook, but later helped at the front desk or wherever she was needed.
What Wilma most cherished was spending time with her family. She was a proud mom, raising her nine children by herself for most of her life. She also enjoyed going to Bingo, fishing, and playing cards.
Survivors include her children, Virgil Rausch, Donald Wold, Annette (Thomas) Mast, Tamara (Randall) Gray, Michael Rausch, Suzanne (Robert) Ewers, Rebecca (Alfredo Delossantos) Brewer, and Jennifer (Eduardo) Martinez; brother, Allan "Corkey" (Barbara) Thorngren; 27 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Carol Lee and Thomas Rausch; a grandson, Matthew Rausch; and siblings, Albert L. "Swede" Thorngren, Jr., Marvin and Johnny Thorngren, and Maryann McCall.
