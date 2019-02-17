Alcester, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Wilma McKellips, 94, of Alcester, formerly of Sioux City, died on Feb. 13, 2019, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Alcester UCC. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wass Funeral Home in Alcester. Condolences may be sent online to wassfuneralhome.com.
Wilma was born on Sept. 22, 1924, to Henry and Myrtle (Kempton) Linduski, in Sioux City. She spent her childhood there, graduating from Sioux City East High School in 1942.
On April 24, 1943, she married Roger McKellips in Carbondale, Ill. Following Roger's military service, they lived briefly in Kansas while Roger attended the University of Kansas. In 1948, they relocated to Alcester to raise their family.
Wilma's family was the center of her life. She filled her days caring for her four children, and later, following the many activities of her grandchildren. She was active in the Alcester UCC church, and enjoyed bridge club, needlework and painting. She and Roger also enjoyed many years of world travel. In 2008, they moved to Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. A special thanks to the staff there for the exceptional care they provided through the years.
Those who survive and gratefully shared her life are her two daughters, Sherran (Merlyn) Sommervold of Chancellor, S.D., and Beverly Livingston of Sioux Falls; one son, Gary (Deb) McKellips of Alcester; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Roger; her parents; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Wendell Solberg; and grandson, Brian Sommervold.