Wilma Wenck

Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Cherokee, followed by committal in Oak Hill Cemetery. Pastor Cristian Decious will officiate. Public visitation will begin after 1 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com .

Wilma Irene (Hanson) Wenck was born on Jan. 27, 1927, in Sioux Rapids, Iowa, to Wilford and Effie (Torkelson) Hanson. She was raised in the First Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids, where she was baptized and confirmed. After graduating from Sioux Rapids High School in 1945, she worked at the telephone office in Spencer, Iowa.

On April 8, 1947, Wilma was united in marriage to Kenneth Wenck in her pastor’s home. Wilma and Kenny moved to Cherokee County in 1951, where they farmed and raised their family until they moved to Cherokee in 1968. Wilma was a homemaker and worked in the liquor store as a clerk for six years. Wilma attended an oil painting class and in the years following created many works now displayed in the homes of her family members. She enjoyed playing bridge, refinishing furniture, playing the piano and fishing. Wilma was an avid reader and always had a book around. Her last weekly trip to the library was the Thursday before she passed away. She was hard working, independent, spunky, feisty, and a true character. She loved her family and friends.