Cherokee, Iowa
Wilma Wenck, 92, of Cherokee, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at The Gardens Assisted Living in Cherokee.
Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Cherokee, followed by committal in Oak Hill Cemetery. Pastor Cristian Decious will officiate. Public visitation will begin after 1 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
Wilma Irene (Hanson) Wenck was born on Jan. 27, 1927, in Sioux Rapids, Iowa, to Wilford and Effie (Torkelson) Hanson. She was raised in the First Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids, where she was baptized and confirmed. After graduating from Sioux Rapids High School in 1945, she worked at the telephone office in Spencer, Iowa.
On April 8, 1947, Wilma was united in marriage to Kenneth Wenck in her pastor’s home. Wilma and Kenny moved to Cherokee County in 1951, where they farmed and raised their family until they moved to Cherokee in 1968. Wilma was a homemaker and worked in the liquor store as a clerk for six years. Wilma attended an oil painting class and in the years following created many works now displayed in the homes of her family members. She enjoyed playing bridge, refinishing furniture, playing the piano and fishing. Wilma was an avid reader and always had a book around. Her last weekly trip to the library was the Thursday before she passed away. She was hard working, independent, spunky, feisty, and a true character. She loved her family and friends.
Wilma is survived by her six children, Kirk (Marlyce) Wenck of Danville, Ind., Kent (Cheryle) Wenck, Michael Wenck, Patty (Jeff) Brown, Karen (Kim) Aduddell and Andrea (Richard) Cook, all of Cherokee; her grandchildren, Kallie (Dave) Morrow, Kyle Wenck, Bryan (Sherry Miller) Wenck, Matt (Tamara) Wenck, Holly (Steve) Bogue, Josh (Breanna) Wenck, Kristen (Matt) Simonsen, Carrie (Mike) Smith, Lacy (Jim) Healy, Chad (Jillian) Brown, Haley (Robert) Stomp, Luke (Megan) Aduddell, Katherine (Curtis) Ward and Emily (Jakob) Hummel; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother Calvin (Dee) Hanson of Estes Park, Colo.; brother-in-law, Roy Coulter of Loveland, Colo.; sister-in-law, Ardyce Hanson of Newell, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Wenck on Aug. 10, 2003; her sister, Phyllis Coulter; her brother and his wife, Roger and Lois Hanson; brothers, Wayne Hanson and Julius Hanson; and one grandson, Michael Wenck.
The family asks memorials be directed to Cherokee Public Library.