Winona Ketelhut

Lincoln, Neb.
Winona (Francke) Ketelhut, 97, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2018.
Visitation with the family will be 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with a short prayer service at 11:15 a.m., at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. A private family burial. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
Winona was born on Oct. 24, 1920, on a farm near Walton, Neb., to Edmund and Adeline (Ellithorpe) Francke. Winona graduated from College View High School and attended UNL for two years, studying home economics.
She married Carrol "Red" Ketelhut in 1940. Besides starting a farming business together, their passion was traveling the world. The most memorable travels being a three-month world cruise on the maiden voyage of the Queen Elizabeth II. Dance clubs, card parties, and raising their two daughters filled their lives during those years. Widowed at age 55, Winona continued her love of travel with friends until she was 82-years-old.
A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loyal friend who loved the Huskers, pitch games, PEO, community organizations and church, Redeemer Lutheran. She was a founding resident of The Landing and loved all the staff and friendships made. Winona's smile, kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew her.
Family members include her daughters, Patricia Slaughter and Connie (Bernie) Heier; three grandchildren, Shane (Diane) Slaughter of Harrisburg, S.D., Shelly (Bob) Kuhl of Shawnee Mission, Kan., and Tiffany Heier-Breit (Don) of Lincoln; and great-grandchildren, Kayla (Daniel) McMullen, Jenna Kuhl (Owen Martin), Shaye Slaughter, Sami Slaughter, Blair Slaughter and Max Booher.
She was preceded in death by husband, Carrol; and a granddaughter, Sherry Slaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, NE Chapter for Team Shelly, 1500 S. 70th St., Lincoln, NE. 68506.