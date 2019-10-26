Sioux City
Yoke Chan “Nancy” Nguyen, 59, of Sioux City, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her residence in Sioux City.
Service will be 10 a.m. Sunday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive North. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Nancy, the daughter of Fook and Kim (Low) Yap was born May 10, 1960, in Selgon, Malaysia. She moved to Sioux City in 1989.
In April of 1990, Nancy was united in marriage with Lang Van Nguyen. The couple owned and operated the 88 Chinese restaurant and Saigon Laundromat. Nancy later went to work in the Chinese/Italian Department in the Gordon Ave. Hy-Vee, where she remained for over 20 years.
Nancy enjoyed traveling and loved to cook. She was happiest when she could prepare wonderful meals and have people leave well-fed.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Lang Van Nguyen; her children, Wai Leong and wife, Sen Vo, Rosanna Chan Nguyen and husband, Maarij Anwar, Charles Chan Nguyen and significant other, Eloise Huneidi; her stepchildren, Xuan Dao Nguyen, Anh Dao Cooper and husband, Shane Cooper; grandchildren, Daniel Yap, Justin Yap, Jade Calvillo and husband, Nate Calvillo, Oriana Flores and significant other, Noel Garcia, Draven Phaly and significant other, Emily Ewoldt, Deklan Phaly and wife, Kriana Phaly, Taliah Flores and fiance’, Adrian Martinez, Jetsana Phaly, Sophia Leong, Weston Leong; great-grandchildren, Parker Calvillo, Hailey Calvillo, Emmett Phaly, Oliver Self, Jackson Phaly, Alina Noelle Garcia; brothers, Jeff Yap, Yoon Yap, and Vincent Yap; and many other relatives and friends.