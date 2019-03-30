Try 3 months for $3

Paullina, Iowa

96, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Service: April 1 at 1:30 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina. Burial: Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation: April 1 at 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Yvonne V. Johnson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments