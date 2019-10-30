Sioux City
Zada Marie Glew, 95, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Morningside Lutheran Church. Private burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Zada was born on Nov. 28, 1923, on the family farm in Delhi, Iowa. She graduated from Delhi High School in 1941.
Zada married Erwin Glew on June 30, 1948, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Delaware, Iowa.
In 1949, the new couple moved to Paris, Texas, and opened a branch office of Dadant Bee Supply Company ... fitting right into her husband’s “hobby” of beekeeping, for which she ran the books for him for almost 50 years. Their three children, Barb, Bev, and Rick, were born there.
In 1959, they moved to Sioux City, to open another branch office for Dadant’s, moving closer to their Iowa roots. Zada worked as the office manager there for 37 years until retiring in 1996.
Zada enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play football, basketball and baseball and perform in musicals, bands, and middle school and high school activities. She was given the title “Grandma Zada” by her 10 great-grandkids.
Her pastimes included working with her flowers in her garden, listening to audio books, crocheting over 250 lap robes for hospitals and healthcare facilities, and baking pecan pies, cookies, and cinnamon rolls for friends and family.
Zada leaves behind a loving family, Barb and Tony Levich, Bev and Harlan Lessman, all of Sioux City, and Rick and Bonnie Glew of Missouri Valley, Iowa. Also missing her will be the six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Zada was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her only sibling, a brother, Dale.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Zada Glew Memorial Fund, which the family will designate to different charities that were near and dear to her.