Hartley, Iowa
89, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Service: June 29 at 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hartley. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Sutherland, Iowa. Visitation: June 28 from 3 to 7 p.m., Hartley Funeral Home, Hartley.
