O'Brien County has first case of novel coronavirus
alert

O'Brien County has first case of novel coronavirus

Photo1 (copy)

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. O'Brien County on Tuesday confirmed a case of the virus. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- O'Brien County disclosed its first case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. 

According to a press release from O'Brien County Public Health, the individual is an adult female between the ages of 41 and 60 years old. She is self-isolating at home. 

As of Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds' office reported a total of 497 positive cases of COVID-19, not including the O'Brien County case, and a death in Muscatine County. That brought the state's death toll to seven people

A study has projected as many as 777 Iowans dying of the virus, with the virus peaking around April 17. 

