O'Brien County has first case of novel coronavirus

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- O'Brien County disclosed its first case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to a press release from O'Brien County Public Health, the individual is an adult female between the ages of 41 and 60 years old. She is self-isolating at home.

As of Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds' office reported a total of 497 positive cases of COVID-19, not including the O'Brien County case, and a death in Muscatine County. That brought the state's death toll to seven people.

A study has projected as many as 777 Iowans dying of the virus, with the virus peaking around April 17.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.