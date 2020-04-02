O'Brien County has third case of novel coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- Officials in O'Brien County on Thursday disclosed a third case of COVID-19 in the county.

The patient is an adult male between the ages of 41 and 60 years old, according to a press release from O'Brien County Public Health. The man is self-isolating at home.

O'Brien County saw its first and second cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The total number of Iowa cases jumped by 66 as of Thursday's report from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. The state now has 614 cases, not including the new case in O'Brien County.

Two additional deaths reported Thursday bring the state's death toll to 11 people. Sixty-three of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.

