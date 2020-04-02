You are the owner of this article.
O'Brien County has third case of novel coronavirus
Virus (copy)

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- Officials in O'Brien County on Thursday disclosed a third case of COVID-19 in the county. 

The patient is an adult male between the ages of 41 and 60 years old, according to a press release from O'Brien County Public Health. The man is self-isolating at home. 

O'Brien County saw its first and second cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. 

The total number of Iowa cases jumped by 66 as of Thursday's report from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. The state now has 614 cases, not including the new case in O'Brien County. 

Two additional deaths reported Thursday bring the state's death toll to 11 people. Sixty-three of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.

