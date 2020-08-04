O'Brien County long-term care facilities added to coronavirus hot spot list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The spread of the novel coronavirus has resulted in a long-term care facility in O'Brien County being added to the state's list of outbreak areas.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Pleasant View Home in Sanborn, with 14 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, has been added to the list of outbreak facilities.

There are currently 24 facilities in Iowa statewide with that designation. Six weeks ago in mid-June, there were 35.

The others currently listed in Northwest Iowa are Good Samaritan Society-Le Mars in Plymouth County, Good Samaritan Society-George in Lyon County, Prairie Ridge Care Center in Sioux County and Touchstone Healthcare in Woodbury County.

Others that previously had been on the list, but were removed after people recovered, included Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, and Accura Health Care in Milford.