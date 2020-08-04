O'Brien County long-term care facility added to coronavirus hot spot list

There are currently 24 facilities in Iowa statewide with that designation. Six weeks ago in mid-June, there were 35.
The others currently listed in Northwest Iowa are Good Samaritan Society-Le Mars in Plymouth County, Good Samaritan Society-George in Lyon County, Prairie Ridge Care Center in Sioux County and Touchstone Healthcare in Woodbury County.
Others that previously had been on the list, but were removed after people recovered, included Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, and Accura Health Care in Milford.
Also on Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported there were nine new confirmed cases in Woodbury County, out of 73 new tests reported. A total of 3,656 positive tests have occurred in the county since March.
No deaths were reported, a day after two deaths increased the Woodbury County death toll to 50.
The Dakota County Health Department reported three new cases Tuesday, increasing the county's total number of cases to 1,878.
Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was committing about 10 percent of Iowa’s $1.25 billion in previously approved federal COVID-19 aid to cities and counties for direct expenses incurred in response to the coronavirus.
