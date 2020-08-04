O'Brien County long-term care facility added to coronavirus hot spot list

No deaths were reported, a day after two deaths increased the Woodbury County death toll to 50.

The Dakota County Health Department reported three new cases Tuesday, increasing the county's total number of cases to 1,878.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

