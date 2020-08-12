O'Brien County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal Tuesday night crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARTLEY, Iowa -- The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal Tuesday night crash west of Hartley.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, the O'Brien County Communication Center took a call of a vehicle collision. The caller reported that a car had driven through the "road closed" signs eastbound on Highway 18, driving into the bridge construction. The vehicle had reportedly caught fire.

The bridge construction site is roughly a mile west of Hartley on Highway 18.

Officers found a gray 2003 Buick Century driven by 67-year-old Robert Elwood Crotsley of Underwood, Iowa. Crotsley had driven through road closed signs and fencing used to block the highway in the area of the bridge construction.

He continued eastbound where the vehicle struck a flatbed trailer. The car traveled more than 100 feet after the impact before coming to rest in the middle of the highway.

Crotsley was pronounced dead at the scene by the O'Brien County Medical Examiner.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Hartley Fire Department, Hartley Police Department, Hartley Ambulance and the Sutherland Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.