O'Brien, Plymouth counties record more COVID-19 deaths

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- O'Brien and Plymouth counties recorded additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
O'Brien County recorded one additional death Wednesday, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's death toll to five. Plymouth County recorded two new deaths Wednesday, bringing the toll there to 12, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Plymouth County also recorded a death Tuesday, and O'Brien County recorded two on Monday.
The death toll in Plymouth County now equals that of Buena Vista County, making those the hardest-hit counties in Northwest Iowa outside of Woodbury County, which has recorded 52 deaths. All other counties in Northwest Iowa have recorded five or fewer deaths attributed to the virus.
Based on IDPH data, Plymouth County currently has around 102 active infections, while O'Brien has 36. Like all counties in the region, the vast majority of the overall tally of COVID-19 infections in both these counties are now considered recovered.
The two largest ongoing outbreaks of the virus at long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are at facilities in O'Brien and Plymouth counties.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, Iowa, 18 residents or staff have tested positive. Of these, only one is considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 27 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
Outbreaks at Iowa's long-term care facilities have been particularly dire -- among people at these facilities who've taken ill with the virus, more have died than have recovered. Currently, 28 long-term care facilities in the state are experiencing outbreaks of the virus.
