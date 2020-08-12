O'Brien, Plymouth counties record more COVID-19 deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- O'Brien and Plymouth counties recorded additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

O'Brien County recorded one additional death Wednesday, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's death toll to five. Plymouth County recorded two new deaths Wednesday, bringing the toll there to 12, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Plymouth County also recorded a death Tuesday, and O'Brien County recorded two on Monday.

The death toll in Plymouth County now equals that of Buena Vista County, making those the hardest-hit counties in Northwest Iowa outside of Woodbury County, which has recorded 52 deaths. All other counties in Northwest Iowa have recorded five or fewer deaths attributed to the virus.

Based on IDPH data, Plymouth County currently has around 102 active infections, while O'Brien has 36. Like all counties in the region, the vast majority of the overall tally of COVID-19 infections in both these counties are now considered recovered.