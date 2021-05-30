Officials: COVID tourism slump lifting in western Iowa, Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Last summer, Sioux City's tourism industry suffered a major blow, as events were postponed and canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local attractions were shuttered to visitors in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the summer vacation season, Mark Baltushis, president of the Greater Siouxland Hospitality Association, was bullish on tourism prospects in 2021.
"Occupancy is not to pre-pandemic levels. However, the market as a whole, we've seen a substantial increase in occupancy compared to this time last year," he said. "The hotels are expecting a busy summer with events going on here in town -- stuff at United Sports Academy and The Arena, different sports aspects, the Battery Park concert series, construction projects here in town. It's looking very promising for the summer."
Shirley Phillips, executive director for the Western Iowa Tourism Region, said the state's tourism industry is a $9.2 billion a year industry that generates $540 million in tax revenue.
"When everything was shut down in 2020, of course, that revenue was lost," she said.
Phillips said rural tourist destinations in Iowa weren't hit as hard by the pandemic as urban destinations were. However, she said hotels, motels, restaurants and casinos are still struggling to find employees. She said outdoor recreation areas and campgrounds thrived last summer.
"We had quite a bit of travel during 2020. In fact, we were surprised at local attractions. We found that we had visitors from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and even 11 foreign countries during COVID," she said. "People were not ready to stay in hotels, but they were certainly ready to camp. Some of our campgrounds had a record-breaking year as far as campers."
Phillips said visitors were also outside enjoying local bike trails, as well as rivers and lakes.
"Anything with outdoor recreation seemed to survive," she said.
In the Iowa Great Lakes region, officials report an early upswing in visitors, with COVID restrictions relaxed and vaccinations increasing.
West Lake Okoboji City Administrator Derrick Miner expects this year to be busier than last year, even though the beaches had record numbers in 2020. This year, many people are heading to their lake homes a little early.
"People are starting to float in," Miner said.
Phillips said Western Iowa Tourism is promoting road trip itineraries for travelers. She said a social media influencer, known as the Iowa Gallivant, is on the "T-Bone Trail," traveling to 36 western Iowa counties to visit attractions, stay in unique accommodations and, of course, eat some steak, all while documenting his journey on Facebook and his blog.
"We found some outstanding food. The idea is to promote people going out to eat in restaurants, staying in some of these lodging facilities, enjoying the great outdoors and seeing all the attractions they can see in the rural setting, where it's safe," Phillips said.
Theresa Jackson, an administrative assistant and tour guide at Sioux City's Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, said she has noticed an uptick in weekend traffic at the free facility, located on the Missouri riverfront. The center was closed for several months last year during the pandemic, but, now, Jackson said staff are looking forward to expanding programming. She noted that the spacious center allows for social distancing and that hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the building.
"We're not a crowded place on a regular basis, unless you happen to hit a school tour coming in," she said. "While we do have visitors from many different areas, especially different states, it's usually pretty spread out during the day."
The newly formed Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau is focused on bringing in new events and promoting Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.
Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson three years ago. The Convention & Visitors Bureau Board manages the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board continues to oversee the city-owned venues.
"We've been actively getting our name out in the community at different events, as well as going out and pursuing new events to bring into the market," Baltushis said. "Sioux City itself has been working very well with us, so have our partners in North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff and our hotel partners to make sure the local CVB is doing the right thing, moving forward and making Sioux City kind of a destination, right now, for sports."