Officials: COVID tourism slump lifting in western Iowa, Siouxland

"We found some outstanding food. The idea is to promote people going out to eat in restaurants, staying in some of these lodging facilities, enjoying the great outdoors and seeing all the attractions they can see in the rural setting, where it's safe," Phillips said.

Theresa Jackson, an administrative assistant and tour guide at Sioux City's Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, said she has noticed an uptick in weekend traffic at the free facility, located on the Missouri riverfront. The center was closed for several months last year during the pandemic, but, now, Jackson said staff are looking forward to expanding programming. She noted that the spacious center allows for social distancing and that hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the building.

"We're not a crowded place on a regular basis, unless you happen to hit a school tour coming in," she said. "While we do have visitors from many different areas, especially different states, it's usually pretty spread out during the day."

The newly formed Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau is focused on bringing in new events and promoting Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.