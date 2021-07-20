 Skip to main content
Officials investigating report of person falling into the Missouri River
breaking

Officials investigating report of person falling into the Missouri River

  • Updated
Missouri River jumper

A rescue boat searches the Missouri River at the railroad bridge Tuesday after a person reportedly jumped from the bridge.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities on Tuesday afternoon began a search for an individual who may have fallen or jumped into the Missouri River.

At around 12:20 p.m., Sioux City Police received reports of a person going into the river from the train bridge that links Sioux City and South Sioux City and overlooks Interstate 29.

Sioux City Fire Rescue deployed a boat, forcing the search on the Iowa side of the river. 

As of 2:15 p.m., the fire rescue is still searching with a boat and drone team, according to Sioux City Police.

Check back with to the Siouxcityjournal.com for more details. 

