Officials investigating report of person falling into the Missouri River

JOURNAL STAFF
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities on Tuesday afternoon began a search for an individual who may have fallen or jumped into the Missouri River.
At around 12:20 p.m., Sioux City Police received reports of a person going into the river from the train bridge that links Sioux City and South Sioux City and overlooks Interstate 29.
Sioux City Fire Rescue deployed a boat, forcing the search on the Iowa side of the river.
As of 2:15 p.m., the fire rescue is still searching with a boat and drone team, according to Sioux City Police.
