Officials not surprised at slow response to latest COVID vaccine clinics

SIOUX CITY -- Anyone who rushed online at 3 p.m. sharp on Tuesday to secure an appointment for next week's COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Sioux City could have taken a much more leisurely approach.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a number of reservations remained to receive one of the 4,250 doses the Siouxland District Health Department plans to administer at clinics on April 6 and 8, the first Woodbury County clinics open to residents age 16 and older. Previous clinics had been open only to those age 65 or older or those younger who had underlying health issues or were members of certain professions.
With the age limit on vaccination restrictions being dropped to include thousands of more residents, one would have thought that reservations would have filled up within minutes of being opened at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
That wasn't the case, and Siouxland District Health deputy director Tyler Brock said he wasn't too surprised.
With a growing number of pharmacies offering the vaccine, there are more options for those who wish to receive a shot. As a result, he said, some people may not feel as rushed to sign up for a vaccination clinic. If the dates don't fit into their schedule, they may simply wait for another one or go to a pharmacy.
"I think there's still plenty of demand now. It's not frantic demand," Brock said.
Brock said he's happy to see people getting vaccinated at other locations, and health department officials knew that the number of people turning out for the large-scale clinics would decline as the vaccine became more widely available.
"Our goal all along with these clinics was not to vaccinate everyone in town or the county all at once, but do as many as we can at one time," he said.
The vaccine will become available to nearly all Siouxland residents age 16 or older soon.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has said that vaccine availability will be opened up to all Iowa adults on Monday. The vaccine became available to Northeast Nebraska residents 18 and older a week ago. The South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday announced that the vaccine will be made available to all South Dakota residents age 16 or older on Monday.
As of Tuesday, about 16.1% of Woodbury County residents were fully vaccinated.
Brock said the number of new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County continues to be steady, but health officials have not observed the latest surge in cases that have been reported elsewhere in the United States.
The number of new cases has risen from a month ago, Brock said, but has remained consistent for the past two to three weeks.
"We're seeing a few more cases than we'd prefer, but we've been pretty stable the last few weeks," he said.