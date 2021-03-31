Officials not surprised at slow response to latest COVID vaccine clinics

Brock said he's happy to see people getting vaccinated at other locations, and health department officials knew that the number of people turning out for the large-scale clinics would decline as the vaccine became more widely available.

"Our goal all along with these clinics was not to vaccinate everyone in town or the county all at once, but do as many as we can at one time," he said.

The vaccine will become available to nearly all Siouxland residents age 16 or older soon.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has said that vaccine availability will be opened up to all Iowa adults on Monday. The vaccine became available to Northeast Nebraska residents 18 and older a week ago. The South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday announced that the vaccine will be made available to all South Dakota residents age 16 or older on Monday.

As of Tuesday, about 16.1% of Woodbury County residents were fully vaccinated.

Brock said the number of new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County continues to be steady, but health officials have not observed the latest surge in cases that have been reported elsewhere in the United States.

The number of new cases has risen from a month ago, Brock said, but has remained consistent for the past two to three weeks.