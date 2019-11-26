Oh No, Snow: First big storm of year hits Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- As usual, Siouxlanders stocked up in grocery stores in advance of a major winter snowstorm Tuesday, and now the question is how much snow falls by Wednesday morning and whether schools, health care facilities and businesses will be open.
Thanksgiving break got moved up for some Siouxland students, such as with the Sioux City School District calling off Wednesday classes, with the arrival of the first major snowstorm of 2019-20. As forecast, the snow began in Sioux City in the early part of Tuesday afternoon, and began piling up as the evening progressed, amid a forecast that said up to nine inches could fall before sunrise Wednesday.
At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Hy-Vee grocery store on Gordon Drive was full of people picking up meal staples and some Thanksgiving items. It was so packed that there were temporarily no push carts available inside, so workers were instructed via intercom to bring in some from outdoor cart corrals.
Within an hour of snow beginning in Sioux City, the first rigs to spread sand and clear streets were out by 2:30 p.m. under the direction of Field Services Department Director Ed Pickens.
"We will have people going round the clock until the snow stops. We'll be here until it is taken care of," Pickens said.
In a worst-case snow, up to 50 pieces of varying snow equipment could be moving on Sioux City streets. Pickens was watching weather reports and hoping for less than the full snow being forecast.
"What is going to be a tough one is when the wind picks up overnight. That makes it tougher," Pickens said.
According to a forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, a winter storm warning blanketed virtually all of Siouxland, to last until 9 a.m. Wednesday. In a system that was moving diagonally to the northeast, the heaviest snowfall period was anticipated late Tuesday evening, and winds of 35 mph were expected Tuesday and into Wednesday.
North Sioux City Fire Rescue was among law enforcement agencies warning people to be watchful during the long snow event. On Tuesday, the North Sioux agency said major travel impacts were anticipated from the combination of moderate to heavy snowfall and strong winds.
"Low visibilities created by the snow, blowing snow, and drifting snow will create hazardous travel conditions. If you must travel, make sure you have a winter weather emergency kit with you!," a North Sioux social media post said.
There were no known wrecks with injuries to people as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office reported.
Officials in Sioux City, South Sioux City, Dakota City and other towns put in place snow emergency rules that on Tuesday began limiting street parking so streets can be more effectively plowed.
According to City of Sioux City snow emergency rules, vehicles should be moved to the odd side of the street beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Any vehicle found in violation of the emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner's expense.
Several colleges by Monday had called off classes for the entire day Tuesday, and as the day went on classes were let out early in the Sioux City School District, Bishop Heelan Catholic school system and a large number of surrounding districts.
On the final day before Thanksgiving break was to have begun, Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, and Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, called off classes Tuesday.
The National Weather Service for Sioux City is also pointing to subsequent weather systems that could deliver more snow and freezing rain to the Sioux City area on Thanksgiving afternoon and into Friday morning, then and again with more potentially dicey precipitation on Saturday and into Sunday.