 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story
First winter storm of the season

Oh snow: Siouxland residents see snowfall on Friday

  • 0
snowy weather

Richard Hamm, an employee of ABM, spreads de-icer on a sidewalk along Fifth Street at the Rivers Landing parking ramp in Sioux City, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Snow began falling Friday afternoon in what is anticipated to be the area's first major winter storm of the season. Sioux City is expected to receive a total of about four-inches of snow through Saturday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUXLAND -- The first major snow event of the season didn't meet every expectation. While parts of Siouxland saw snow falls on Friday that were right in line with winter weather forecasts, others were spared from some of the accumulation that was called for.

On Thursday, the forecast from the National Weather Service office out of Sioux Falls, S.D. had totals for Yankton, S.D. slated as high as six inches. Through early Friday afternoon, that number was staying put as breezes came in from the north at about 15-20 mph. 

Meanwhile, Sioux City's Thursday forecast had at least three inches of snow accumulation during the day from a winter weather event with another inch on Friday night. But once flakes began to fall, the daytime total got bumped down to two inches while the nighttime figure shot up to three inches.

Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist for the NWS out of the Sioux Falls office, said that the weather on Friday was largely in line with what his office was calling for on Thursday.

People are also reading…

"So far, we’re seeing everything kind of on track for our forecasts," Meyers said.

For Sioux City, Meyers said that the main bulk of precipitation was north of town which is why snowfall projections fluctuated. He also relayed that a snow band over Sioux Falls would start to push off to the southeast in the evening.

What the schools did

The approach that area schools took to the day's weather also varied, sometimes from district to district. 

Before the day even began, Yankton Public Schools made the decision to take the day off. 

Early Friday morning, South Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Todd Strom gave word in a press release that: South Sioux City Schools would be dismissed at noon today because of the forecasted weather conditions.

Headed into the 10 o'clock hour, River Valley Community School District in Correctionville made the call to end the day at 12:30 p.m.

Just after 11 a.m., the Sioux City Community School District announced that it would have a two-hour early dismissal today, for all schools, in anticipation of the day's winter storms. That district canceled evening events as well. Later in the hour, the Bishop Heelan School System announced that there would be a two-hour early dismissal for all elementary schools and a 1:30 p.m. end for the high school. With that, after school activities were canceled too. 

Before 1 p.m., in Wayne, Neb., community schools posted to Facebook that they would end at 2 p.m.

Winter storm preparation

A truck sprays brine on Ninth Street in downtown Sioux City as public works crews prepare the streets Thursday for an anticipated winter snow storm that is expected to strike the area Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of snow overnight and about five inches of accumulation Friday morning through Friday night.

Looking ahead

In the next few days, Siouxlanders will get a mild reprieve when it comes to the weather.

It will be mostly sunny each day of the weekend, according to the NWS, with the temperature getting up to 43 degrees on Sunday. Into the middle of next week, around Wednesday, the temperature could push all the way up to 62 degrees.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News