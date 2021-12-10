Oh snow: Siouxland residents see snowfall on Friday

SIOUXLAND -- The first major snow event of the season didn't meet every expectation. While parts of Siouxland saw snow falls on Friday that were right in line with winter weather forecasts, others were spared from some of the accumulation that was called for.

On Thursday, the forecast from the National Weather Service office out of Sioux Falls, S.D. had totals for Yankton, S.D. slated as high as six inches. Through early Friday afternoon, that number was staying put as breezes came in from the north at about 15-20 mph.

Meanwhile, Sioux City's Thursday forecast had at least three inches of snow accumulation during the day from a winter weather event with another inch on Friday night. But once flakes began to fall, the daytime total got bumped down to two inches while the nighttime figure shot up to three inches.

Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist for the NWS out of the Sioux Falls office, said that the weather on Friday was largely in line with what his office was calling for on Thursday.

"So far, we’re seeing everything kind of on track for our forecasts," Meyers said.

For Sioux City, Meyers said that the main bulk of precipitation was north of town which is why snowfall projections fluctuated. He also relayed that a snow band over Sioux Falls would start to push off to the southeast in the evening.

What the schools did

The approach that area schools took to the day's weather also varied, sometimes from district to district.

Before the day even began, Yankton Public Schools made the decision to take the day off.

Early Friday morning, South Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Todd Strom gave word in a press release that: South Sioux City Schools would be dismissed at noon today because of the forecasted weather conditions.

Headed into the 10 o'clock hour, River Valley Community School District in Correctionville made the call to end the day at 12:30 p.m.

Just after 11 a.m., the Sioux City Community School District announced that it would have a two-hour early dismissal today, for all schools, in anticipation of the day's winter storms. That district canceled evening events as well. Later in the hour, the Bishop Heelan School System announced that there would be a two-hour early dismissal for all elementary schools and a 1:30 p.m. end for the high school. With that, after school activities were canceled too.

Before 1 p.m., in Wayne, Neb., community schools posted to Facebook that they would end at 2 p.m.

Looking ahead

In the next few days, Siouxlanders will get a mild reprieve when it comes to the weather.

It will be mostly sunny each day of the weekend, according to the NWS, with the temperature getting up to 43 degrees on Sunday. Into the middle of next week, around Wednesday, the temperature could push all the way up to 62 degrees.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

