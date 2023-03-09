Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie owner Tiphanie Cannon didn't shout the opening of her new storefront from the rooftops, just in case they experienced any problems, but that doesn't mean the bakery and restaurant didn't see a busy grand opening.

Cannon opened the business's doors March 7 at 210 E. 2nd St., Davenport, finally at the end of a two-year quest to move from its Main Street unit to a larger space. Plenty of old customers stopped by to see the new place, she said, peering into glass cases filled with treats and playing with the swing seat.

"It's very scary and very exhilarating all rolled into one," Cannon said.

The business is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays.

Cannon said it took two years to move from the location they'd been in since 2014 on Main Street to the new unit, located in five-story apartment building and retail space Urbane 210. It was getting too cramped to handle the demand they were experiencing and allow for the events and classes she wanted to begin holding.

"We had a lot of creative, creative ideas that we wanted to do and we're not able to do them in that space and so I started looking for a different space," Cannon said. "And we landed on 2nd Street."

The Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie menu has expanded to add more breakfast, lunch, bread and dessert items. Cannon said she wanted the food and treats on the menu to remain light and delicious while still offering products people can't find elsewhere in the Quad-Cities.

Groups will be able to hold events in the space as well, Cannon said, and she plans to hold classes for cookie and cake decorating, among other subjects.

With all the expansion, Cannon said she hopes to become a destination for both residents and visitors. She wants Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie to be the place that people tell friends and family they just have to check out, so people can come down and have a good time together.

"I want to make it super special for the Quad-Cities, not just downtown," Cannon said.