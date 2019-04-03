AMES, Iowa -- Okoboji High School captured its second straight state title and sixth overall in the Iowa Jazz Championships at Iowa State University late Tuesday night.
The Pioneers edged MVAOCU (Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/Charter Oak-Ute) for first place in Class 2A. A third Northwest Iowa school, West Lyon, placed fourth in the 15-band class.
Okoboji, which takes in the region surrounding Milford, Okoboji and Arnolds Park, previously won state crowns in 1999, 2000, 2010, 2011 and 2018.
Three other Northwest Iowa schools earned spots on the medal stand at the Iowa Jazz Championships. In Class 1A, Kingsley-Pierson captured 3rd place and South O'Brien placed 6th. North Mahaska won the class.
Kingsley-Pierson bass player Trent Lammers and Newell-Fonda trumpet player Tyler Mandernach earned outstanding soloist awards in Class 1A.
Sioux City North placed 7th in Class 4A, where West Des Moines Valley took home the crown. The Class 3A champion was Pella.
Fifteen bands from each class qualified for the championships.
Other area schools participating in the jazz championships included: Le Mars, Newell-Fonda, Sioux Center, Sioux City East and Sibley-Ocheydan.