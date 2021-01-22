Okoboji Winter Games are still on in 2021, but without most indoor events due to COVID

A few of the Arnolds Park events will be inside. Concert tickets are being sold in "pods," meaning groupings of ticketholders. "So, we're sitting two, three, four seats together, and in between those seats we'll be social distanced and asking people to wear masks," Plumb said.

"People are wanting to get out, so -- what we've found at other events that we've kind of tried to social distance is, people are just excited to get out and about," he added.

In the matter of Winter Games safety, the condition of the ice on the lakes is no less important than the COVID protocols. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported this past week that ice conditions at the Iowa Great Lakes are generally good but somewhat irregular.

While describing the Iowa Great Lakes as "fully iced up," with ice thickness on East and West Lake Okoboji ranging from 9 to 12 inches thick, the DNR advised that there are trouble spots.

"Caution: a handful of small holes have been opening up lately across the lake," the Iowa DNR wrote of West Lake Okoboji. "Due to inconsistent freezing temperatures lately, many lakes may have irregular ice conditions as well as open holes. The use of full sized vehicles is not recommended."

Weather forecasts for the weekend of Winter Games are, at this point, still too far in the future to be entirely reliable. Temperatures in the early part of the week could bode well for sound ice conditions -- the National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the teens in the Okoboji area on Monday and Tuesday, with Monday night's low temperature dipping to near zero degrees. Temperatures could climb to some extent later in the week, however.

