Okoboji Winter Games are still on in 2021, but without most indoor events due to COVID

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- The University of Okoboji Winter Games will look a little different in its 41st year, due to the pandemic, but the key outdoor events will be going ahead as per usual.
The the list of Winter Games events this year is somewhat shy of 100, compared to over 150 last year. Still, many of the beloved, colorfully named events -- Kegs & Eggs, the Keg Toss on the Ice, the Boats on the Ice Show, the Broomball tournament -- will be a part of the four-day festival, running from Jan. 28-31.
Kiley Zankowski, director of membership and events at the Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce, said last week that organizers wanted to focus primarily on outdoor events this year. Most indoor events, such as the Chili Cookoff, the Battle of the Bartenders and the Chocolate Classic & Galleria, are on hiatus for 2021.
COVID-19 is generally thought to spread more easily in an indoor setting than in the outdoors, making outside events less chancy.
"Pretty much all of the indoor events have been cancelled, so everything pretty much will be outside this year, but a lot of your favorite outdoor events will be happening, they're just going to be a little more socially distanced," Zankowski said. "And we're really encouraging and asking everyone to wear masks, anytime that they're indoors, but especially when they're in crowds or unable to social distance, we just really encourage mask-wearing and social distancing as much as possible."
The Winter Games has been known to attract as many as 30,000 to 40,000 people to the Iowa Great Lakes -- an area heavily dependent on its summertime leisure industry -- in the middle of winter. Zankowski offered no projections for how many attendees might be expected at this year's Winter Games, though she said the area's hospitality industry could use a shot in the arm.
"They had a rougher summer than they're used to. It was hard on a lot of our local businesses and our local economy," she said.
One spot where the summertime merriment was a bit muted this year was Arnolds Park, the historic amusement park and museum complex at the lakes. The park shut down for a stretch in June, when the summer season was just getting underway. When the park reopened later that month, guests were required to wear face masks and have their temperature taken, and capacity was limited.
"The park attendance was down by quite a bit, and so it was a tough year, like it was for many people, all over the world, you know," said Paul Plumb, the marketing director at Arnolds Park.
Arnolds Park will be the site of several Winter Games events, including the Okoboji Kite Festival, a display of large, colorful kites that Plumb described as "quite a spectacle to see," a "Snowga" class (yoga outside, in the snow), a 5K run, a Human Foosball tournament, a pinball tournament with vintage pinball machines and performances by tribute bands.
A few of the Arnolds Park events will be inside. Concert tickets are being sold in "pods," meaning groupings of ticketholders. "So, we're sitting two, three, four seats together, and in between those seats we'll be social distanced and asking people to wear masks," Plumb said.
"People are wanting to get out, so -- what we've found at other events that we've kind of tried to social distance is, people are just excited to get out and about," he added.
In the matter of Winter Games safety, the condition of the ice on the lakes is no less important than the COVID protocols. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported this past week that ice conditions at the Iowa Great Lakes are generally good but somewhat irregular.
While describing the Iowa Great Lakes as "fully iced up," with ice thickness on East and West Lake Okoboji ranging from 9 to 12 inches thick, the DNR advised that there are trouble spots.
"Caution: a handful of small holes have been opening up lately across the lake," the Iowa DNR wrote of West Lake Okoboji. "Due to inconsistent freezing temperatures lately, many lakes may have irregular ice conditions as well as open holes. The use of full sized vehicles is not recommended."
Weather forecasts for the weekend of Winter Games are, at this point, still too far in the future to be entirely reliable. Temperatures in the early part of the week could bode well for sound ice conditions -- the National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the teens in the Okoboji area on Monday and Tuesday, with Monday night's low temperature dipping to near zero degrees. Temperatures could climb to some extent later in the week, however.