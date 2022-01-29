Okoboji Winter Games draws huge crowd, warm weather

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- With temperatures hovering near 40 degrees, the University of Okoboji Winter Games attracted one of the largest crowds in the event's 42 years.

Spread out around the Iowa Great Lakes, the activities hit a peak Saturday afternoon when games at Parks Marina and near Arnolds Park brought visitors from far (foreign countries) and wide (nearby states).

Human Dogsled Races brought laughs and cheers at Parks Marina while the annual Polar Plunge prompted a flurry of cellphone photos when brave participants jumped in the water near Arnolds Park.

Visitors said they were looking for something like the Winter Games to bring life to winter and relief from coronavirus pandemic concerns.

The event, which runs through Sunday, offered something for everyone -- from winter activities for kids to music and dancing for adults.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.