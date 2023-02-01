Okoboji Winter Games saw strong attendance despite weekend snowstorm

OKOBOJI, Iowa — Even with the third winter storm of January blowing through the area this past weekend, the 43rd annual University of Okoboji Winter Games brought out all kinds of attendees.

Blain Andera, the CEO and President of the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, said Saturday was by far the busiest day of the four-day affair even though the area received a reported 4.5 inches of from Friday night into the next morning.

"We had a ton of snow, mother nature was good to us in that respect, but then she was a little mean to us with the ice cold temperatures," Andera said. Despite the temperatures dropping to well-below freezing, Andera said 140 people did the 3 p.m. polar plunge.

Polar Plunge With temperatures in the high 30s, 2022 University of Okoboji Winter Games participants were eager to take part in the Polar Plunge.

At least 100 kites were also flying high over the lake, according to Andera who said fliers came from Alaska and Florida and everywhere in between.

"That kite festival has gotten huge," Andera said.

Red kites With clear skies, colors from the kites display popped during the 2022 Okoboji Winter Games.

Though the polar plunge and the kite festival saw some of the largest numbers of spectators, Andera said the indoor activities benefited from the inclement weather.

"The events we host and sponsor were all completely full," he said. A total of 80 teams participated in the weekend's bags tournament which Andera said was 16 more than the year prior. For the human foosball event, four teams had to be added after registration closed because of high interest.

No matter the weather the weekend of the Winter Games, Andera said event planners have a similar mindset.

"Our philosophy is that no matter what happens, there are going to be winter games," he said.

As for next year, Andera said meetings about what to improve on for 2024 will start up next week.