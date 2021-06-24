Old 141 Bridge to close for repairs

SIOUX CITY -- The Old 141 Bridge in Sioux City will close next month for repairs.

The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the city's contractor will repair the spalling on ends of beams, compression seals, approach pavement, eroded beams and paint abutment bearings.

This closure will begin the morning of July 6 and last approximately three weeks.

Motorists will be detoured onto Whispering Creek Drive and Glen Ellen Road. They are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

