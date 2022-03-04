Old barn moved in Sioux Center to new Heritage Village

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Crews on Friday moved a large barn in Sioux Center a few miles to the new home for the Sioux County city's Heritage Village.

The barn was dismantled into three sections for the move so the structure could navigate city streets. It was reassembled at the new site at Tower Fields.

The barn was the last in a series of historical buildings Berghorst & Son of Hull has moved in the past few months. Other structures include a replica of the first church ever built in Sioux Center, a one-room country schoolhouse, a machine shed, and old downtown businesses.

The Heritage Village buildings were raised up from their previous site at Seventh Street Northeast to make room for an $8.5 million, 120,000-square-foot indoor sports complex. The domed structure, which will feature indoor turf, is a joint project between the city and Dordt University.

