Omaha Tribe announces new housing assistance program, purchases Walthill grocery store

MACY, Neb. -- The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska on Tuesday announced that it will begin providing housing assistance to tribal members who live on the reservation, and that it has purchased a combination grocery store, gas station and restaurant in Walthill.

The tribe, which received roughly $41 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March, is rolling out a roughly $1 million Homeowner Assistance Fund Plan.

The housing program's first phase allows up to $2,000 in utility payment assistance for eligible residents, and in later phases will fund up to $6,000 for mortgage assistance, up to $3,000 for delinquent property tax assistance and, later, up to $10,000 in home-improvement assistance.

The Walthill grocery store, Heritage Foodtown, was also purchased with American Rescue Plan funds for an undisclosed amount.

Melissa Henscheid, housing director with the Omaha Tribe, said during Tuesday's announcement event in Macy that the tribe has been working on the new housing assistance program for months. The first phase of the program, the utility assistance, is expected to begin its roll-out within a week or so, while the subsequent phases will begin at a later date.

Henscheid said the assistance should be able to help at least 180 families and residents of the reservation, although she acknowledged that figure is a "guesstimate." The pandemic deepened the reservation's need for housing assistance, she said, particularly mortgage assistance.

Utilities assistance is probably going to be in high demand this winter, as prices for natural gas and other fuels are forecast to spike.

"I think our major part right now is going to be, like, furnaces and keeping people warm for the winter," Henscheid said.

The Omaha Tribe has somewhat shy of 7,000 members, of which between 2,000 and 3,000 live within the reservation, which is situated mostly in Thurston County.

Mike Grant, planning director with the Omaha Tribe, said the now-tribal-owned grocery store in Walthill will help to address both the availability of fresh foods on the reservation, and will provide local jobs and spur economic development. The store will close temporarily beginning Thursday night and is set to re-open next week under the new ownership.

Grant said the Omaha Tribe is looking at building a second grocery store in Macy. "What we want to do is, we want to start our own brand of grocery stores, and have that be a part of our economic development, he said.

The roughly 7,500-square-foot store in Walthill will be managed by Sinai Bass. It's vital for reservation residents, Bass said, to have a grocery store that offers fresh vegetables, fruits, meats and dairy that's close to home.

"A lot of the community members don't have vehicles to go off the reservation to get food," Bass said.

Grant said the tribe also plans to address a housing shortage on the reservation by purchasing surplus properties in Thurston County, where they will put houses. Within a year or so, he expects 10 or 12 new houses to be built.

"You're looking at, three to five generations living under one roof in some homes," he said, referring to the shortage of reservation housing.

