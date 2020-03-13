Omaha, Winnebago tribes taking precautions amid COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- The Omaha and Winnebago tribes of Nebraska are taking precautionary measures aimed at keeping COVID-19 from affecting their communities.

Statements on the tribes' Facebook pages say there are no reported cases of the coronavirus on either reservation.

According to a statement posted by the Winnebago Tribe, the Tribal Council passed a motion Wednesday to implement a 30-day travel suspension for all organizations administered by the tribe.

"Furthermore, it is strongly recommended that the general public traveling to the Winnebago Reservation postpones until the travel suspension is lifted," Winnebago Tribal Chairman Coly Brown said in the statement. "Regular business will still be conducted and employees are urged to use teleconferencing, phones and email to limit exposure."

The Omaha Tribe implemented a travel ban for tribal employees on Monday, according to a statement posted to the tribe's Facebook page. They are also asking any tribal employee or tribal member who attended the March 5 Nebraska girls state tournament basketball game between Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur and Crofton to self-quarantine.